ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Invests $214,000 in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at $702,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,611,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in MongoDB by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,328,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,205,000 after buying an additional 23,942 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth $365,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in MongoDB by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 58,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,706,000 after buying an additional 9,936 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other MongoDB news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.08, for a total transaction of $236,067.92. Following the transaction, the director owned 21,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,241,983.68. This represents a 5.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 25,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $5,851,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 256,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,131,916. The trade was a 8.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,746 shares of company stock worth $7,500,196 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ MDB traded up $4.38 on Thursday, reaching $232.63. 1,182,520 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,281,818. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.78 and a 12 month high of $370.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.84. The stock has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of -203.79 and a beta of 1.41.
MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.35. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.16%. The business had revenue of $549.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.
MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
