ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Invests $214,000 in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Posted by on Jul 24th, 2025

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDBFree Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at $702,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,611,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in MongoDB by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,328,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,205,000 after buying an additional 23,942 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth $365,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in MongoDB by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 58,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,706,000 after buying an additional 9,936 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MongoDB news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.08, for a total transaction of $236,067.92. Following the transaction, the director owned 21,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,241,983.68. This represents a 5.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 25,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $5,851,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 256,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,131,916. The trade was a 8.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,746 shares of company stock worth $7,500,196 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of MongoDB from $250.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $315.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, July 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $247.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.35.

Get Our Latest Report on MongoDB

MongoDB Price Performance

NASDAQ MDB traded up $4.38 on Thursday, reaching $232.63. 1,182,520 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,281,818. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.78 and a 12 month high of $370.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.84. The stock has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of -203.79 and a beta of 1.41.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDBGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.35. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.16%. The business had revenue of $549.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

