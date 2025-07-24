Best Fertilizer Stocks To Research – July 21st

Union Pacific, Norfolk Southern, and CSX are the three Fertilizer stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fertilizer stocks are the publicly traded shares of companies that manufacture, distribute or market fertilizers essential for crop production. By investing in these equities, shareholders gain exposure to the agricultural inputs sector and its sensitivity to global crop demand, commodity prices and supply‐chain dynamics. The performance of fertilizer stocks typically reflects factors such as raw‐material costs, trade policies and seasonal planting cycles. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fertilizer stocks within the last several days.

Union Pacific (UNP)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Shares of UNP stock traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $226.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,079,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,746,969. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $227.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Union Pacific has a 12-month low of $204.66 and a 12-month high of $258.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.05.

Norfolk Southern (NSC)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Shares of NSC traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $277.19. The company had a trading volume of 589,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,032. Norfolk Southern has a 1-year low of $201.63 and a 1-year high of $281.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.81. The stock has a market cap of $62.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.41. 4,435,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,540,613. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.15. The company has a market cap of $64.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.75. CSX has a twelve month low of $26.22 and a twelve month high of $37.10.

