Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Has $14.31 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,994 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF accounts for about 9.0% of Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $14,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,498,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,504,069,000 after acquiring an additional 287,793 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,434,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,836,000 after purchasing an additional 94,755 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 114.0% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,120,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,446,000 after purchasing an additional 597,055 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,110,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,702,000 after purchasing an additional 73,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 870,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,367,000 after purchasing an additional 117,444 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1%

IUSG stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $154.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,885. The company has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $146.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.46. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $108.91 and a 12 month high of $155.07.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.2104 per share. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.