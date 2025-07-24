Brookwood Investment Group LLC Makes New Investment in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Brookwood Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,408 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV grew its holdings in Home Depot by 99,400.7% during the 1st quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 18,975,772 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,954,431,000 after acquiring an additional 18,956,701 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $5,032,910,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 39,194.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,236,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,517,230,000 after buying an additional 10,210,851 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,149,890 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,726,186,000 after buying an additional 1,424,857 shares during the period. Finally, Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $471,189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total value of $1,996,327.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 17,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,413,285.76. This represents a 23.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total transaction of $954,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 7,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,919,130.14. This represents a 24.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $461.00 to $456.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $405.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $435.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Gordon Haskett upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $426.77.

View Our Latest Report on HD

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock traded down $2.60 on Thursday, reaching $373.75. The stock had a trading volume of 598,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,544,618. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $365.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $374.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $326.31 and a 12 month high of $439.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $39.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.24 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 242.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were issued a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.42%.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.