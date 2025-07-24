ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Takes Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Redwood Financial Network Corp increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 2,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Argentarii LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.0% in the first quarter. Argentarii LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 3,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $132.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.38.

In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total value of $3,010,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 121,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,026,263.04. This trade represents a 18.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Bluestone sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $548,700.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,880.80. The trade was a 35.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,000 shares of company stock worth $7,844,775. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $113.13. The stock had a trading volume of 889,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,494,432. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.56. The company has a market capitalization of $140.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.43 and a 52 week high of $119.96.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 51.93% and a net margin of 20.76%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.32) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

