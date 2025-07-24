Innova Wealth Partners Buys 1,135 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Innova Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Innova Wealth Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Innova Wealth Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,253,526,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,743,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,845,498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,605,152 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,520,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,209,000 after acquiring an additional 832,983 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,603,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,959,000 after buying an additional 738,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 36,358.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 589,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,364,000 after buying an additional 587,919 shares during the last quarter.

VIG stock opened at $208.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $201.91 and a 200 day moving average of $197.26. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $169.32 and a 1 year high of $209.00. The company has a market cap of $93.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

