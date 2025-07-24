Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Bought by Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,977 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 321.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 5,955 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its position in Arista Networks by 433.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 10,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 8,822 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its position in Arista Networks by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 12,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 9,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in Arista Networks by 302.5% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 168,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,576,000 after buying an additional 126,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. KGI Securities cut Arista Networks to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Arista Networks from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.40.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Arista Networks stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $113.87. The stock had a trading volume of 884,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,554,041. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $133.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.02, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.98.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.72% and a return on equity of 30.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $7,205,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 12,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,748.32. This represents a 86.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total value of $794,880.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 65,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,536,298.24. The trade was a 10.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,177,878 shares of company stock valued at $119,281,861 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.