Brookwood Investment Group LLC Purchases New Position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY)

Brookwood Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 27,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,707,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP Samit Hirawat acquired 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.58 per share, with a total value of $202,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 83,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,973,548.54. The trade was a 5.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE BMY traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $48.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,555,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,323,361. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 12-month low of $44.00 and a 12-month high of $63.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.76.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $11.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.77 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 87.62% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($4.40) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen cut Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Argus upgraded Bristol Myers Squibb to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bristol Myers Squibb from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.53.

Bristol Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

