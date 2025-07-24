Kelman Lazarov Inc. Makes New $262,000 Investment in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. acquired a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,534 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $7,837,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $293,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in Boeing by 144.2% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 119,959 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $21,233,000 after purchasing an additional 70,838 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Boeing

In other Boeing news, EVP Jeffrey S. Shockey sold 3,205 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.87, for a total value of $650,198.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 20,513 shares in the company, valued at $4,161,472.31. The trade was a 13.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,899 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $729,151.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 42,513 shares in the company, valued at $7,950,356.13. This trade represents a 8.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,744 shares of company stock worth $1,511,370 over the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on BA. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “cautious” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.55.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $234.28. 1,375,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,544,474. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $128.88 and a 12 month high of $235.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.92.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.57 billion. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.13) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

