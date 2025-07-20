Vision Marine Technologies (VMAR) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, July 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.67) per share and revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter.

Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 11th. The company reported ($4.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.67) by ($2.98). Vision Marine Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,016.64% and a negative return on equity of 122.13%. The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.29 million.

Get Vision Marine Technologies alerts:

Vision Marine Technologies Price Performance

Shares of VMAR opened at $6.13 on Friday. Vision Marine Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.04 and a 1-year high of $675.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 7.83.

Vision Marine Technologies Company Profile

Vision Marine Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and rents electric boats in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers e-motion electric powertrain technology; e-motion electric outboard powertrain system; electric boats; maintenance, repair, and customer support services; as well as manufactures customized boats.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vision Marine Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vision Marine Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.