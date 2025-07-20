707 Cayman Holdings Limited’s (NASDAQ:JEM) Quiet Period To End Tomorrow

707 Cayman’s (NASDAQ:JEM – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, July 21st. 707 Cayman had issued 2,500,000 shares in its public offering on June 9th. The total size of the offering was $10,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of 707 Cayman to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th.

707 Cayman Stock Performance

707 Cayman Company Profile

NASDAQ:JEM opened at $3.98 on Friday. 707 Cayman has a twelve month low of $3.05 and a twelve month high of $7.90.

We are a Hong Kong-based company that sells quality apparel products and provides supply chain management total solutions to our customers spanning from Western Europe, North America to the Middle East. We were founded in 2021 and became wholly-owned by Mr. Cheung, executive director and chief executive officer, in May 2022 and have grown, in a short period of time, building relationships with a diverse range of customers.

