Decent Holding Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:DXST)

Decent’s (NASDAQ:DXST – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, July 21st. Decent had issued 1,250,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 22nd. The total size of the offering was $5,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Decent Trading Down 3.9%

NASDAQ:DXST opened at $1.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.24. Decent has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $5.74.

Decent Company Profile

Decent Holding, Inc engages in the provision of wastewater treatment by cleansing the industrial wastewater, ecological river restoration, and river ecosystem management. Its products and services include river water quality management and microbial products for water quality enhancement and pollutant cleansing purposes.

