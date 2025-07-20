Decent Holding Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:DXST)

Decent’s (NASDAQ:DXST – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, July 21st. Decent had issued 1,250,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 22nd. The total size of the offering was $5,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.
Decent Trading Down 3.9%
NASDAQ:DXST opened at $1.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.24. Decent has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $5.74.
Decent Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Decent
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- PepsiCo Bottomed Out—Time to Chugalug This Blue-Chip Buy?
- What is a Dividend King?
- Is J.B. Hunt Stock a Sleeping Giant Heading Into 2026?
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- These 3 Rare Earth Stocks Are Surging Alongside MP Materials
Receive News & Ratings for Decent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.