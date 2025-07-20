iShares Ethereum Trust ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ETHA)

iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 179,027 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 224% compared to the typical volume of 55,259 call options.
iShares Ethereum Trust ETF Trading Up 4.0%
Shares of ETHA stock opened at $26.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.59. iShares Ethereum Trust ETF has a 52 week low of $10.99 and a 52 week high of $31.18.
Institutional Trading of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETHA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 13,427 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000.
About iShares Ethereum Trust ETF
The iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long eth, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Ether, less expenses and fees. ETHA was launched on Jul 24, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Ethereum Trust ETF
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- PepsiCo Bottomed Out—Time to Chugalug This Blue-Chip Buy?
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Is J.B. Hunt Stock a Sleeping Giant Heading Into 2026?
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- These 3 Rare Earth Stocks Are Surging Alongside MP Materials
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Ethereum Trust ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Ethereum Trust ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.