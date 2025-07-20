iShares Ethereum Trust ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ETHA)

iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 179,027 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 224% compared to the typical volume of 55,259 call options.

iShares Ethereum Trust ETF Trading Up 4.0%

Shares of ETHA stock opened at $26.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.59. iShares Ethereum Trust ETF has a 52 week low of $10.99 and a 52 week high of $31.18.

Get iShares Ethereum Trust ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETHA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 13,427 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000.

About iShares Ethereum Trust ETF

The iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long eth, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Ether, less expenses and fees. ETHA was launched on Jul 24, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Ethereum Trust ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Ethereum Trust ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.