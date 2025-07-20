Jadestone Energy plc (LON:JSE) Insider Acquires £82,959.13 in Stock

Jadestone Energy plc (LON:JSE – Get Free Report) insider Gunter Waldner bought 436,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 19 ($0.26) per share, for a total transaction of £82,959.13 ($111,354.54).

Gunter Waldner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 16th, Gunter Waldner acquired 177,501 shares of Jadestone Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 19 ($0.26) per share, for a total transaction of £33,725.19 ($45,268.71).

On Wednesday, June 11th, Gunter Waldner acquired 4,444,444 shares of Jadestone Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 21 ($0.28) per share, with a total value of £933,333.24 ($1,252,796.30).

Shares of Jadestone Energy stock opened at GBX 18.98 ($0.25) on Friday. Jadestone Energy plc has a 52-week low of GBX 18 ($0.24) and a 52-week high of GBX 33.50 ($0.45). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 20.60 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 22.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 348.59, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of £128.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.43.

Jadestone Energy Company Profile

Jadestone Energy is a leading upstream oil and gas company in the Asia Pacific region, with a focus on production and near-term development assets.

