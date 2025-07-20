Wintrust Financial (WTFC) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) is anticipated to announce its Q2 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.60 per share and revenue of $661.43 million for the quarter.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The bank reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $643.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.11 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 12.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect Wintrust Financial to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock opened at $134.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. Wintrust Financial has a 1 year low of $89.10 and a 1 year high of $142.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wintrust Financial

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTFC. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the first quarter worth $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 179,430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,179,000 after buying an additional 12,103 shares during the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $152.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $150.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $145.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.92.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Earnings History for Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC)

