Wintrust Financial (WTFC) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q2 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.60 per share and revenue of $661.43 million for the quarter.
Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The bank reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $643.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.11 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 12.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect Wintrust Financial to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Wintrust Financial Stock Performance
Shares of Wintrust Financial stock opened at $134.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. Wintrust Financial has a 1 year low of $89.10 and a 1 year high of $142.04.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $152.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $150.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $145.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.92.
Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.
