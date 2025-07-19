Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Holdings Lowered by STAR Financial Bank

STAR Financial Bank lowered its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 11.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. STAR Financial Bank’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Conquis Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.
Johnson & Johnson Price Performance
Shares of JNJ stock opened at $163.65 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $140.68 and a twelve month high of $169.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.61%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
JNJ has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.87.
Johnson & Johnson Company Profile
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.
