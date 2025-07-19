Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Holdings Reduced by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 682 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 100.0% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,307.22, for a total transaction of $3,400,079.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 3,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,824,949.02. The trade was a 41.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Strive Masiyiwa sold 290 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,336.54, for a total transaction of $387,596.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 186,723 shares of company stock worth $223,307,201 in the last 90 days. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NFLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Moffett Nathanson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,150.00 price target (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,275.30.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $1,209.24 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $587.04 and a 1 year high of $1,341.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,232.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,060.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.62 billion, a PE ratio of 51.52, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.59.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 43.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

