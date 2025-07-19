Brogan Financial Inc. Grows Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG)

Brogan Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 0.5% of Brogan Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Brogan Financial Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 321.7% during the fourth quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total value of $161,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,386,111.70. The trade was a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $1,669,208.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 25,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,995,627.94. This trade represents a 29.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $155.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,270,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,652,310. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $363.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.40. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $151.90 and a 12-month high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The business had revenue of $19.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 67.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (down previously from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $200.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Procter & Gamble from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $164.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.84.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

