Paragon Capital Management LLC Sells 290 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Paragon Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,345 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Visa makes up 1.9% of Paragon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,405,343 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $50,378,465,000 after buying an additional 7,079,706 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,345,176 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $12,729,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,926 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,816,573 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,526,660,000 after purchasing an additional 866,596 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,277,622 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,356,614,000 after purchasing an additional 241,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Visa by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,260,714 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,771,116,000 after buying an additional 2,785,707 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 46,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $17,099,180.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,772,810. This trade represents a 63.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.82, for a total value of $3,053,466.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,001.34. This trade represents a 94.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,108 shares of company stock worth $36,771,200 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of V stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $348.90. The stock had a trading volume of 4,916,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,795,709. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.70 and a 12-month high of $375.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $643.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $356.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $343.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.08. Visa had a net margin of 52.86% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The company had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Visa from $383.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Visa from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.52.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

