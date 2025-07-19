Cwm LLC Cuts Stock Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE)

Cwm LLC lessened its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 138,763 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,437 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $2,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 345.0% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, EVP Phil Mottram sold 30,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $616,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 42,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $871,450.58. The trade was a 41.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 68,590 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $1,264,799.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,590 shares of company stock valued at $2,436,000 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HPE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.71.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

NYSE:HPE opened at $21.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.57. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a 1-year low of $11.97 and a 1-year high of $24.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.35.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.53%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

