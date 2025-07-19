Wealthfront Advisers LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,457 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 44,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,727,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 77,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter.

VTWO stock opened at $89.86 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $69.38 and a 1-year high of $99.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.92. The firm has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.2498 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

