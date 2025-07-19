Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,864 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.33% of Riley Exploration Permian worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 5,545.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 27,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 26,619 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 303,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,691,000 after acquiring an additional 101,309 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 385,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,300,000 after acquiring an additional 100,891 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 127,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after acquiring an additional 29,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 108.1% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 21,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 11,395 shares in the last quarter. 58.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:REPX opened at $27.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.98 and a 1-year high of $37.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. Riley Exploration Permian’s payout ratio is 32.48%.

In other news, CEO Bobby Riley sold 15,000 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $418,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 424,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,855,837.12. The trade was a 3.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $702,600. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the Northwest Shelf and Yeso trend of the Permian Basin.

