Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 8,256 Shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,256 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $701,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the first quarter worth about $415,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $371,000.

NASDAQ:KBWD opened at $14.17 on Friday. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a 12-month low of $11.96 and a 12-month high of $16.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.30 million, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.22.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.1475 per share. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd.

The Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (KBWD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of US financial firms. KBWD was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

