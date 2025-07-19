AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Bought by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 49.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,965 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 183,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,992,000 after buying an additional 34,866 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth $891,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 93,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,806,000 after purchasing an additional 30,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AME. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on AMETEK from $194.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Melius downgraded AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on AMETEK from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on AMETEK from $197.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho set a $212.00 target price on AMETEK in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.30.

AMETEK stock opened at $178.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $179.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $41.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.09. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.02 and a 12 month high of $198.33.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 20.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 20.29%.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

