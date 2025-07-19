Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) Holdings Lifted by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,171 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $381,365,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 4,557.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,304,759 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $230,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,743 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,807,718 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,329,530,000 after acquiring an additional 907,757 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Ares Management by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,109,070 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,258,519,000 after purchasing an additional 807,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Ares Management by 394.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 766,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $135,652,000 after purchasing an additional 611,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ares Management

In other Ares Management news, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.79, for a total value of $14,347,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David B. Kaplan sold 33,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.12, for a total transaction of $5,472,902.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 873,145 shares of company stock worth $146,204,353. 36.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $188.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $216.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ares Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.50.

Ares Management Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of ARES stock opened at $183.13 on Friday. Ares Management Corporation has a 52-week low of $110.63 and a 52-week high of $200.49. The stock has a market cap of $59.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $170.74 and a 200-day moving average of $166.49.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $951.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.00 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ares Management Corporation will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is presently 263.53%.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

