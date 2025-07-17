Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $254.44.

Several research firms have commented on EXP. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $241.00 price target on shares of Eagle Materials and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $330.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $279.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the second quarter valued at about $1,011,000. Novem Group purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the second quarter valued at about $754,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 6.2% in the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.0% in the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 2,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covea Finance raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 55.0% in the second quarter. Covea Finance now owns 21,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EXP opened at $211.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Eagle Materials has a 52-week low of $191.91 and a 52-week high of $321.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $211.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.74.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The construction company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $470.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.14 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 32.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. Research analysts predict that Eagle Materials will post 14.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.27%.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

