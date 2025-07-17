Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Bought by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,543 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its stake in Corning by 14.4% during the first quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 56,744 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,598,000 after buying an additional 7,132 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Corning by 4.2% during the first quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 27,147 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Corning by 62.7% during the first quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 62,836 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,877,000 after buying an additional 24,208 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Corning by 18.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 30,012 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 4,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total value of $375,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 9,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,805.10. This represents a 45.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Alan Bell sold 20,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $892,743.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,796 shares of company stock worth $3,632,635. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corning Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $52.97 on Thursday. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $37.18 and a 1-year high of $55.33. The company has a market cap of $45.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.36.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Corning had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 215.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GLW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Corning from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Mizuho set a $59.00 price target on Corning and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Corning from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on Corning from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Corning from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.36.

Corning Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading

