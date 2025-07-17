NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.83.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NSSC shares. Mizuho started coverage on NAPCO Security Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital set a $26.00 price target on NAPCO Security Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on NAPCO Security Technologies from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $33.00 price target on NAPCO Security Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th.

NAPCO Security Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:NSSC opened at $30.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.72 and a 200 day moving average of $27.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 1.43. NAPCO Security Technologies has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $58.09.

NAPCO Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $43.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.11 million. NAPCO Security Technologies had a return on equity of 26.14% and a net margin of 25.00%. NAPCO Security Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NAPCO Security Technologies will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

NAPCO Security Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 12th. This is a boost from NAPCO Security Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. NAPCO Security Technologies’s payout ratio is 45.90%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NAPCO Security Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSSC. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in NAPCO Security Technologies by 35.4% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in NAPCO Security Technologies by 7,432.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 25,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 25,122 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in NAPCO Security Technologies by 22.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in NAPCO Security Technologies by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in NAPCO Security Technologies by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 44,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NAPCO Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications in the United States and internationally. Its access control systems include various types of identification readers, control panels, PC-based computers, and electronically activated door-locking devices; intrusion and fire alarm systems, consists of various detectors, a control panel, a digital keypad and signaling equipment; and door locking devices comprise microprocessor-based electronic door locks with push button, card readers and bio-metric operation, door alarms, mechanical door locks, and simple dead bolt locks.

