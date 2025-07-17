Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) VP Sells $252,480.00 in Stock

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) VP Jennifer Allison sold 3,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $252,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,560. This trade represents a 52.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Trimble Trading Up 1.5%

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $80.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.84. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $48.65 and a one year high of $81.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.20. The stock has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.67.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Trimble had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 42.40%. The company had revenue of $840.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on TRMB. Wall Street Zen lowered Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Trimble from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trimble

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 2nd quarter valued at $271,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Trimble by 11.7% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,054 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 26.9% in the second quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,608 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Steph & Co. grew its position in Trimble by 592.0% during the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 692 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Trimble during the second quarter worth about $2,619,000. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

