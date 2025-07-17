Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) CEO John Cox Purchases 100,000 Shares

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) CEO John Cox purchased 100,000 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.11 per share, with a total value of $911,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 242,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,206,250.69. This trade represents a 70.33% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

DYN opened at $9.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.50. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.36 and a 1 year high of $47.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.17). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $46.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.63.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DYN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 234,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the period. 96.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

