New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stock Position in COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 648,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,265 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.57% of COPT Defense Properties worth $17,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CDP. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in COPT Defense Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $335,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties in the 4th quarter worth $16,063,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in COPT Defense Properties by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 221,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in COPT Defense Properties by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 263,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,151,000 after purchasing an additional 32,219 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in COPT Defense Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $326,000.

Insider Transactions at COPT Defense Properties

In other news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 4,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total value of $117,426.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on COPT Defense Properties from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.14.

COPT Defense Properties Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of CDP stock opened at $28.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21. COPT Defense Properties has a one year low of $23.92 and a one year high of $34.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 0.87.

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The business had revenue of $187.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.37 million. COPT Defense Properties had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 18.86%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPT Defense Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. COPT Defense Properties’s payout ratio is 97.60%.

About COPT Defense Properties

COPT Defense Properties is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other. The company was founded on January 22,1988 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.

