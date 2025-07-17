Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $199.82.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Chart Industries from $214.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Chart Industries from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Chart Industries from $231.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price objective on Chart Industries and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays set a $169.00 price target on Chart Industries and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th.

Shares of NYSE:GTLS opened at $168.76 on Thursday. Chart Industries has a 12-month low of $101.60 and a 12-month high of $220.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 34.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.08 and a 200 day moving average of $165.69.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chart Industries will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLS. First American Bank raised its position in Chart Industries by 2.0% in the second quarter. First American Bank now owns 9,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 110.7% in the 2nd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 12,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

