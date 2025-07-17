Bleakley Financial Group LLC Acquires 8,559 Shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,559 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HTGC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 33,191 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 77,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 14,841 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 327,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Hercules Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Hercules Capital stock opened at $19.20 on Thursday. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $15.65 and a one year high of $22.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Hercules Capital Cuts Dividend

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). Hercules Capital had a net margin of 45.23% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $102.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HTGC shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Hercules Capital from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Hercules Capital from $21.50 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Hercules Capital from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hercules Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Hercules Capital

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos acquired 5,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.49 per share, with a total value of $104,922.51. Following the acquisition, the director owned 11,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,180.40. This trade represents a 100.64% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.