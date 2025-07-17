Brian Grass Acquires 10,000 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Stock

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) CEO Brian Grass purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.47 per share, for a total transaction of $214,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 135,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,460.04. This represents a 7.94% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ HELE opened at $22.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $513.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.93. Helen of Troy Limited has a fifty-two week low of $20.02 and a fifty-two week high of $77.95.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 10th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $371.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.69 million. Helen of Troy had a positive return on equity of 8.96% and a negative net margin of 17.89%. The company’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HELE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target (down from $47.00) on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group set a $29.00 price target on Helen of Troy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HELE. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Helen of Troy by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 71.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 844.7% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 917.5% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 2,820.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the period.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food storage containers, kitchen utensils for cooking and preparing salads, fruits, vegetables and meats, graters, slicers and choppers, baking essentials, kitchen organization, bath, cleaning, infant and toddler products, and coffee preparation tools and electronics; and insulated beverageware, including bottles, travel tumblers, drinkware, mugs, food and lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, outdoor kitchenware, and accessories.

