Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Research Coverage Started at Melius

Melius started coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $235.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TXRH. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.14.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $184.01 on Monday. Texas Roadhouse has a one year low of $148.73 and a one year high of $206.04. The firm has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.81.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 3rd. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $149,216.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,960.64. This trade represents a 14.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total transaction of $187,620.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 38,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,138,941. This trade represents a 2.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Roadhouse

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 478.6% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 22.8% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Further Reading

