Head to Head Contrast: Tenaris (NYSE:TS) vs. Webco Industries (OTCMKTS:WEBC)

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) and Webco Industries (OTCMKTS:WEBC) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tenaris and Webco Industries”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenaris $12.52 billion 1.74 $2.04 billion $3.28 11.40 Webco Industries $608.44 million 0.21 $16.05 million $8.95 20.67

Profitability

Tenaris has higher revenue and earnings than Webco Industries. Tenaris is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Webco Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Tenaris and Webco Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenaris 15.05% 10.54% 8.67% Webco Industries 1.23% N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Tenaris has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Webco Industries has a beta of 0.04, meaning that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Tenaris and Webco Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenaris 2 1 5 0 2.38 Webco Industries 0 0 0 0 0.00

Tenaris presently has a consensus target price of $44.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.69%. Given Tenaris’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tenaris is more favorable than Webco Industries.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.5% of Tenaris shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Tenaris shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 54.4% of Webco Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Tenaris beats Webco Industries on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tenaris

Tenaris S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines. It also manufactures sucker rods used in oil extraction activities and tubes for plumbing and construction applications; and offers oilfield/hydraulic fracturing services and energy and raw materials, and financial services. The company operates in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Tenaris S.A. was founded in 2001 and is based in Luxembourg. Tenaris S.A. operates as a subsidiary of Techint Holdings S.à r.l.

About Webco Industries

Webco Industries, Inc. manufactures and distributes carbon steel, stainless steel, and other metal tubular products. The company offers cold drawn welded and seamless tubing products for use in air cooler and heater, boiler tube, coiled tubing, steam surface condenser, feed water heater, heat exchanger, instrumentation tubing, mechanical tube, welded pipe, pressure tubing, and specialty stainless tubing, as well as original equipment manufacturer applications. It serves power-gen tubing, oil and gas tubular, process tubing, and automotive/industrial tubular industries. Webco Industries, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Sand Springs, Oklahoma.

