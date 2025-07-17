Bleakley Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,150 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elgethun Capital Management raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 1,236 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. AlTi Global Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 36,996 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,813,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 15,966 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.3% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE stock opened at $72.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $106.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.30. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $90.62.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 23.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Williams Trading dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $93.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Cfra Research raised shares of NIKE to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.15.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

