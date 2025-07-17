Bleakley Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,346 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 551.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 502 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on General Motors from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CLSA raised General Motors to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on General Motors from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho boosted their target price on General Motors from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Motors in a report on Friday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.17.

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of GM stock opened at $53.18 on Thursday. General Motors Company has a twelve month low of $38.96 and a twelve month high of $61.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $44.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.64 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. On average, analysts predict that General Motors Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.65%.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

