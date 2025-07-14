Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5,151 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,151 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 1.5% of Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 76.7% during the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,074,000 after buying an additional 25,214 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 116,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,155,000 after purchasing an additional 8,063 shares during the last quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 46.2% during the first quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

IVE opened at $197.89 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $165.45 and a one year high of $206.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.94.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

