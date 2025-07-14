SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Position Reduced by Red Wave Investments LLC

Red Wave Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,822 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for 1.7% of Red Wave Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Red Wave Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $4,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPDW. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 37,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Paladin Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 55,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 19,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $40.38 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $32.30 and a 52 week high of $40.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.31. The stock has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

