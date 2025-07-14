JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE) Position Reduced by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 781,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,015 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF makes up 2.3% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Bogart Wealth LLC owned 0.76% of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF worth $49,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JIRE. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 77.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,085,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,144,000 after purchasing an additional 473,617 shares during the period. Hughes Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC now owns 733,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,769,000 after purchasing an additional 32,518 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $741,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 137.0% during the first quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 45.5% during the first quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JIRE opened at $70.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of -1.00. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $56.30 and a 1-year high of $71.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.79.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

