Bogart Wealth LLC Buys 1,473 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $9,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DLR. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 111,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,780,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 208,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,042,000 after acquiring an additional 26,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DLR shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $188.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $208.00 to $206.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. New Street Research raised shares of Digital Realty Trust to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.16.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $168.33 on Monday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.95 and a fifty-two week high of $198.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $171.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.96.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Digital Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 456.07%.

Insider Activity

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Mark R. Patterson sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total value of $30,887.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,133. This represents a 2.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.