Bogart Wealth LLC Purchases 3,677 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 253,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,677 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $5,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4,529.6% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.4% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Main Street Group LTD lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $22.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.92. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.43 and a twelve month high of $24.15.

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

