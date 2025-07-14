Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 5,477 Shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,477 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.45% of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF worth $6,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BALT. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Nikulski Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000.

Shares of BATS:BALT opened at $32.20 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.61. Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF has a 12-month low of $29.35 and a 12-month high of $32.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.14.

The Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds flex options. BALT was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

