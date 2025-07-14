Transcendent Capital Group LLC Purchases 757 Shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV)

Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 8,617.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 9,048 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 253,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,486,000 after purchasing an additional 108,509 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,393,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF stock opened at $94.88 on Monday. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $74.00 and a 1 year high of $107.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.02 and its 200 day moving average is $90.39. The stock has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.28.

About Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVUV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

