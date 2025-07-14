Bogart Wealth LLC Buys 41,389 Shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB)

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,801,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,389 shares during the period. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF comprises about 4.0% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF were worth $84,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 540,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,156,000 after purchasing an additional 22,823 shares during the last quarter. Planning Directions Inc. increased its stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 228,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,741,000 after purchasing an additional 11,828 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,921 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 254,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors bought a new stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $729,000.

Get VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF alerts:

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4%

UITB stock opened at $46.51 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.44. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $45.37 and a 1-year high of $48.31.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.1751 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

(Free Report)

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.