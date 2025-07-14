Sigma Planning Corp Increases Holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,346 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF were worth $7,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XHLF. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. Holcombe Financial Inc. purchased a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $312,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $421,000.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.1%

XHLF stock opened at $50.25 on Monday. BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $50.12 and a twelve month high of $50.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.26.

About BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XHLF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of six months. XHLF was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

