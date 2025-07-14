Sigma Planning Corp Has $6.98 Million Stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.14% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $6,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LMBS. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $183,000. Novem Group acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Clarity Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of LMBS stock opened at $49.16 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.01 and its 200-day moving average is $48.91. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $45.06 and a 1 year high of $51.49.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

