Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Shares Bought by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 685,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,518 shares during the period. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $34,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 239.7% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JAAA opened at $50.62 on Monday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1 year low of $49.65 and a 1 year high of $51.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.60 and a 200 day moving average of $50.63.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

