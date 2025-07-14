Remy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Trading Down 4.6% – Here’s What Happened

Remy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYYGet Free Report) shares dropped 4.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.12 and last traded at $6.12. Approximately 12,092 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 58,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.42.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on REMYY shares. Barclays upgraded Remy Cointreau from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Berenberg Bank upgraded Remy Cointreau to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.31.

Remy Cointreau Company Profile

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, sale, and distribution of liqueurs and spirits. It operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. The company offers cognacs, liqueurs, single malt whiskies, gins, rums, brandies, wines, and champagnes primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-Rémy, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, The Botanist, Westland, Le Domaine des Hautes Glaces, Belle de Brillet, Telmont, Port Charlotte, Octomore, Rémy Martin, and LOUIS XIII brands.

